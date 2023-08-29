Netizen asks how he can get his colleague to use deodorant, says “in Singapore this is a big problem I’m afraid”

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media asking others for advice on gently telling his colleague to use deodorant.

He added that this was basic office etiquette when he worked in Western countries. “But in Singapore this is a big problem I’m afraid. Anyone successfully done so?” he asked.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

A woman working as a waitress and dishwasher took to social media asking for advice after her fiancé’s family belittled her.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she was a lowly educated school dropout who only studied until Secondary 2. She explained that she had to stop school because she is an orphan.

The 40-year-old woman wrote that she got engaged to her fiancé in May and planned to get married in October.

On the day of her fiance’s brother’s wedding, she wrote that she took a shower at work and went to his house. “Just yesterday after the wedding, I overheard my fiance’s sister mentioning to the other family members that i am a very smelly person. She said I smelled like a pot of oil, and a lot of sauces. She said she could smell my sweat of oil from very far away. To my horror, the whole family agreed with her that I smelled”, she added.

She noted that her fiance’s family even asked her to resign “as they won’t be able to take the smell if I moved in with them after I marry ( my fiance and I are waiting for our BTO to finish building). They mentioned that I smelled normal when I am not working and they want me to maintain that”.

