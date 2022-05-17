Nee Soon resident complains for 2 years about neighbour’s hoarding issue yet ‘nothing is done’

- Advertisement -

After allegedly complaining for two years to no avail, a concerned resident took to social media to highlight their HDB shared corridor situation looking like a storage unit.

“I have been complaining for 2 years to oneservice apps, but nothing is done,” wrote Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Sue Tiara on Monday (May 15). “The only update I receive is case closed even though the hoarding gets worse,” noted Ms Tiara.

She attached a photo of their shared corridor containing bicycles, trolleys, a shelf filled with carton boxes, and a table, among other belongings.

“This is clearly a fire hazard and high-rise killer litter,” said Ms Tiara.

She called out the Nee Soon Town Council and tagged their Facebook profile in her post, which appears to be a participant of the Complaint Singapore group.

Netizens commented on the post, urging the TC to address the matter. “This is very dangerous when something happens. Should leave it empty. They shouldn’t treat it as their place to put all this,” said Facebook user Car Fei Yin.

“Oh, Nee Soon TC, why am I not surprised. Dripping wet laundry we have been complaining for more than five years but still not resolved. They will tell you this by law, that by law. So long no people die, then it’s OK, la,” added Facebook user Ah Wei.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the TC for a statement and will update the article accordingly. /TISG

