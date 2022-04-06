Home News National Day came early? Netizens amazed & amused by 150-drone marriage proposal

National Day came early? Netizens amazed & amused by 150-drone marriage proposal

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ MIRSInnovate

Let there be lights: Here's one guy who definitely wanted more for his 'Will you marry me' than the light of the silv'ry moon.

By Anna Maria Romero
By now, more than 92,000 people have viewed  the online video of a marriage proposal  involving 150 drones and a light show.

And that’s not counting those who saw that fabulous light show while it was all happening above the Supertree Grove at Gardens By The Bay.

Clearly, the boyfriend — now fiancé — is a firm believer in “Go big or go home”.

TLDR if you don’t want to watch the TikTok put up by drone company MIRSInnovate on Tuesday (Apr 4): Do you think she said yes to the man who lit up the sky with their names (Bry <3 Van), an airplane, “SG”, a gigantic diamond ring, and, of course, “ILOVEU” against the magnificent backdrop of the city?  Read on.

@mirsinnovate

150 drone light show 💫 This drone idea definitely brings an old-fashioned wedding proposal to the next level! 💍One thing is for sure: none of the proposals can top your drone light show.Contact: +65 6718 2231Email: mirs@mirs-innov.comWebsite: https://www.mirs-innov.com/drone-light-show

♬ original sound – MIRSInnovate – MIRSInnovate

The word “Medan” was also displayed by the drones, prompting people to ask if  the couple or one of them from that Indonesian city? Did they meet there? Will they marry there, or go there for their honeymoon? Very intriguing.

Awww… now who doesn’t love a good proposal?

Major props to “Bry” for going all out, taking his now bride-to-be to a rooftop bedecked with flowers and lights, and leading her blindfolded up the stairs as to not spoil the surprise.

He then gets down on one knee and pops the question, and she nods while he’s still talking, which is a good sign that she was on board with his future plans.

The happy couple was all smiles afterwards.

And yes, netizens were properly impressed. Drone on, baby!

 Others poked fun, with some even referencing the National Day Celebration.

Some netizens commented that alas, this type of proposal is only for the very rich.

/TISG

Kim Lim's marriage proposal photos deleted from her feed, she explains why…

 

 

