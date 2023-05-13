Singapore triathlete Bryce Chong proposes to his girlfriend at the finals of his SEA Games event

SINGAPORE: National triathlete Bryce Chong proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Sheryl Foo, just hours after finishing his final SEA Games event. The proposal took place at Kep beach, and was witnessed by Bryce’s teammates and friends.

The couple had been together for 6 years before Bryce popped the question that would change both of their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl 👑 (@sherylfty)

As reported by local news AsiaOne, Chong revealed: “Everyone was looking at me and already knew what was happening but when the moment comes, you have to do everything prim and proper, you don’t want to make any mistakes.”

He also admitted: “I thought of doing it at the medal ceremony venue, but I thought it would be crowded.”

Speaking of medals and awards, Bryce Chong won bronze in the men’s aquathlon in Cambodia and was one of Singapore’s first game medal holders. He also finished fifth in the triathlon that had happened during the same day of his proposal. He said that the proposal was more stressful than competing in the race.

“It was nice to do it at the triathlon’s start point along the beach because it signifies the start to another phase in both our lives,” the athlete declared.

The proposal would not be a success without the help of his award-winning triathlon teammates, such as women’s triathlon bronze medalist Louisa Middleditch, who was the primary person who gathered their team members to witness this very special occassion.

According to AsiaOne, the couple met at a triathlon training camp back in 2016. Bryce Chong bought the ring in 2022, and waited to pop the question during the Games after one of his friends suggested the idea. The couple are already back in Singapore but are not rushing their wedding plans.

More so, it was reported that Chong wants to take a break from competing to recuperate and to focus on his other career of being a sports massage therapist.

