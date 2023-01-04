Morning Digest, Jan 4

Woman says her “useless” husband only earns $2K a month, tells her that it’s enough for family of 3

What happens when a couple grows older together, but not necessarily in the same direction? This is the question at the heart of the post of one woman on the SG Whispers page. The woman wrote that while she has been “constantly upgrading & improving (her)self in terms of knowledge and body physique,” her husband has remained unchanged from the boy she met 15 years ago, “playing games and earning 2k per month.”

Singaporean guy surprises his girlfriend with a romantic getaway to Paris, moving her to shed tears of joy on video

SINGAPORE — A boyfriend touches his girlfriend’s heart with a heartfelt gesture, moving her enough to shed tears of joy when he presents her with a romantic getaway to the City of Light, Paris. It was captured on video and posted on TikTok @sundaycouple on Dec 28 and has been viewed nearly 170,000 times! It starts with the voice-over saying, “My girlfriend has always been wanting to go to Paris.”

The couple can be seen watching TV, and the boyfriend says, “Paris has always been very expensive… Maybe we go Bangkok instead”. However, unbeknownst to the girlfriend, the boyfriend bought tickets to Paris a week before posting the TikTok. He showed a page on the Singapore Airlines website where the booking was confirmed, with the tickets costing S$2,303.20. On the day that he planned to tell her about the surprise, he played a game several times by giving her two choices on slips of paper.

Read more here…

Singaporean influencer Sherrine was not allowed to enter Universal Studios Japan for wearing revealing outfit

SINGAPORE — Singaporean influencer Sherrine, also known as Shunicorn on TikTok, spent her visit at Universal Studios Japan with an unfortunate twist – she was unable to enter the theme park because of her outfit. During her visit, the influencer was wearing a pink crop top (exposing her skin), a short skirt alongside skin-coloured leggings and knee-high boots. She was asked to pull down her skirt and zip her winter coat to enter. Read more here…

Maid says she wants to leave her employers because her “madam and ahma” keep fighting and she can’t manage them

A maid took to social media complaining about the emotional stress she faced because her female employer and her employer’s mother were always fighting.

In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the helper wrote that she was looking for advice on her situation. She said that she had initially left the family after working for them and came back to work again last year.

Read more here…

Netizen asks if it’s normal for his friend with double degree in finance & accounting to be jobless for 2 years

SINGAPORE — A recent question about the job market today on a Reddit page sparked a lively discussion after a user on the platform wondered about a friend who had not yet found a full-time job two years after graduating. “Is it normal to be unemployed for 2 years?” asked Reddit user Speculoos-IceCream on Sunday night (Jan 1). “Just curious since I am friends this person (26M) who, since graduating from university with a double degree in finance and accounting, has yet to find a full time job. Is it normal for a university graduate to be jobless for 2 years and going? What’s the rate of employment for local graduates?” Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg