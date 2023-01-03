Maid says she wants to leave her employers because her “madam and ahma” keep fighting and she can’t manage them

A maid took to social media complaining about the emotional stress she faced because her female employer and her employer’s mother were always fighting.

In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the helper wrote that she was looking for advice on her situation. She said that she had initially left the family after working for them and came back to work again last year.

Referring to her employer’s mother as ‘ahma’ (grandmother) in the post, she wrote: “im having hard time how to manage madam and ahma at first its ok but now its getting worst because both of them not close to each other”.

Because the two women in the household were fighting, she added that she wanted to give up as she was emotionally tired, stressed out and did not have an appetite. She asked others in the group what she should do about the situation.

Netizens who commented on the post told her to stay out of the situation. They added that if the two of them were at odds with each other, they would probably be too busy to scold her.

Here’s what they said:

In a separate incident, another foreign domestic worker held to ransom by her employer took to social media asking others for help and advice.

In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the helper said that she had been working with her current employers for three years. After her 2-year contract was over, she asked to be transferred to another household but was told no by her employer who threatened to send her back to Indonesia.

She wrote that she was initially working for a family of five but the wife and children ran away from home, taking her with them. In their new house, she was made to cook “3x everyday untill saturday, cleaning house, do laundry, buy groceries, wash car, and take care of them, also my mdm always ask me to cook for party, last party for 32 people with 8 menu all by myself nobody help me even for small thing”.

