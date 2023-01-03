Woman says her “useless” husband only earns $2K a month, tells her that it’s enough for family of 3

What happens when a couple grows older together, but not necessarily in the same direction? This is the question at the heart of the post of one woman on the SG Whispers page.

The woman wrote that while she has been “constantly upgrading & improving (her)self in terms of knowledge and body physique,” her husband has remained unchanged from the boy she met 15 years ago, “playing games and earning 2k per month.”

She added examples of questions her husband asks all the time, concerning where certain things are, such as the nail clipper, toilet paper and laptop charger.”

“He is lazy. All these things are kept at the same place since day one. He knows where but is just too lazy to move his ass to go get them himself.”

And while she quotes that “A good relationship is when both of you grow and improve together,” the woman feels like she is the only one in the relationship who is “growing and improving” and that she’s come to the point where she believes she can do almost everything by herself.

“I used to think that he is humorous but his jokes are no longer funny to me now. I used to think that he is self-motivated because he kept telling me about his dreams and aspirations when we were dating.. but now he tells me that a 2k salary is enough for a family of 3,” the woman added.

And instead of looking up to her husband, she says she has come to despise him already, calling him such words as “parasite” “stupid” and “useless” in the effort to get him to change his ways.

She added, “Seeing him irks me so much.. i rejected all his sexual advances,” and said that she needs “some advice on how to motivate a spouse who is delusional and lazy?”

The woman also explained that divorce is not an option at the moment because they have a child who is only 3 years old.

Some netizens commenting on the woman’s post told her it may be time to move on, as her husband has failed to provide a good example to their child, even if she specifically said she does not want to get divorced.

One woman, however, told the woman she should encourage her husband to be a better man.

Another told her to respect her husband as “the man of the house.”

