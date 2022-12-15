Morning Digest, Dec 15

German govt slashes public transport fares by 90% for citizens — S’poreans poke fun: “Not in SG… here, we do COE”

SINGAPORE — In response to news of how a few months ago, the German government slashed public transit fares by up to 90% in certain areas to get citizens to reduce fuel usage, Singaporeans have called on their own government to “show a bit of forward-thinking” and follow suit. On Monday (Dec 12), an online user shared a screenshot of a news headline from ZME Science that spoke of how back in June, Germany slashed public transit costs by up to 90% in some areas. This two-in-one initiative was reportedly launched to address the problem of pollution and emission and to ease Germany off of its relationship with oil from Russia. Read more here…

Rights group meets Watsons to ask them to allow workers to sit during their 8-10 hours shifts

After learning about the health issues Watsons employees face because of not being allowed to sit down during their shifts, the rights group Workers Make Possible met with members of Watsons’ management on Dec 12 to ask for changes that would allow a better and more healthful environment for its staff.

The issue has resonated with many, and the Instagram account of Workers Make Possible is full of comments from individuals thanking the group for speaking out on the issue, as well as workers from Watsons and other establishments who shared their own stories about not being allowed to sit down during shifts that lasted eight or even 10 hours.

‘Messi looks at chicken rice shop but orders prata’ — Netizen on Messi’s World Cup golden pass strategy

Countless football fans have come together to share appreciation over a meme showcasing Messi’s iconic pass in Argentina’s game against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. Despite the tension of the game, there was one particular moment when time seemed to stop, and the only thing everyone saw was magic. It was as if Argentina’s Lionel Messi shocked the world all over again with a phenomenal pass to Nahuel Molina, who then scored Argentina’s first goal of the match. Read more here…

Man caught on camera throwing stones at passing vehicles on Simei Avenue road

In a video that has gone viral in the past few days, a man can be seen throwing objects at vehicles passing by on a busy road. SG Road Vigilante said that the objects hurled by the man were stones. In the video, the man, who appears to be between the ages of 25 and 45, and is dressed in a black sleeveless shirt and black shorts plus a mask worn by his chin, can be seen throwing rocks onto the road in quick succession while cars, buses, trucks and other vehicles go by. Read more here…

RDU’s David Foo & Ravi Philemon attends wake service of NSF firefighter Edward Go to pay their last respect

Red Dot United chairman David Foo and secretary-general Ravi Philemon paid their last respect to the late Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go during the wake service held at the Trinity Casket Chapel of Light at Sin Ming Drive on Monday night.

Sgt Go lost his life in a firefighting operation at 91 Henderson Road on 8 Dec. He was posthumously promoted from the rank of Corporal to the rank of SGT1 for his steadfast dedication in duty and sacrifice in service to the nation.

