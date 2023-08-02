Morning Digest, August 2

“Singapore’s presidency a consolation prize for Tharman” — Prominent historian

SINGAPORE: Echoing the regret many Singaporeans have expressed over the fact that veteran politician Tharman Shanmugaratnam is planning to contest the presidential election instead of taking what is perceived in the eyes of the public to be his “rightful” place as Singapore’s next Prime Minister, prominent historian Michael Barr has called the presidency a “consolation prize” for Mr Tharman in a new essay published by the East Asia Forum.

Dr Barr, an Associate Professor teaching International Relations at Adelaide’s Flinders University, is widely considered an authority on Singapore’s political landscape, given his significant contributions to the academic discourse surrounding the city-state’s history and governance. He has written and commented extensively on Singapore’s politics and history and has published several books on Singapore’s ruling elite.

Yishun residents talk to Tan Cheng Bock about Presidential Elections, political developments, costs of living

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock was up and about last weekend, joining the walkabout of the PSP Nee Soon team at Yishun.

“Many Yishun residents of different ethnic groups were glad to see us, and came up to shake hands and took photos with both Dr Tan and the rest of the team. We listened to views from residents, and chatted about various topics ranging from the upcoming Presidential Elections, recent political developments, costs of living etc.,” reads a Saturday (Jul 29) Facebook post from PSP Nee Soon.

PM Lee to deliver statement on Iswaran probe and Tan Chuan Jin-Cheng Li Hui’s extramarital affair

SINGAPORE: PM Lee will make a ministerial statement on the ongoing graft investigation involving Transport Minister S Iswaran in parliament on Wednesday. He will also address the resignations of former parliament speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and fellow PAP MP Cheng Li Hui, according to an order paper. Mr Iswaran was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Jul 11. He is out on bail and placed on a leave of absence. Read more here…

All hail Shanti! Sprint Queen dominates over European champ in Germany

SINGAPORE: Shanti Pereira’s year of glory shines on as her 2023 winning streak continues, besting Germany’s Gina Luckenkemper at the 200 meters at the Mittsommernacht Athletics meet.

Shanti ran an impressive 23.32 seconds, cinching first place in the race on Jul 30 (Sunday). She is no longer just Singapore’s or Asia’s Sprint Queen, as the 26-year-old athlete appears to have set her sights on world domination.

Woman wonders why her Amazon package has ‘DIE’ written on it

SINGAPORE: After a package from Amazon with the letters "DIE" on it was delivered to her home, a woman was amusingly curious about what it meant. "Hi Ninja Van Singapore, why is 'DIE' written on my package?" wrote Ms Hedy Yang on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday afternoon (July 31).

