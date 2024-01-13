SINGAPORE: Singapore’s largest taxi operator, ComfortDelGro, has rolled out a new employment scheme, offering taxi drivers the option to become full-time employees with fixed monthly salaries of S$1,800, along with additional benefits. However, some drivers have criticized the offer, asserting that the salary is too low for the risks and demands associated with the job.

Comfort DelGro is trialling a new salaried driver scheme – a departure from the traditional hirer model, where drivers rent taxis and keep their earnings after expenses – as a way to provide stability and benefits to drivers who prioritize security over flexibility.

The pilot scheme, introduced via an online job advertisement on Jan 5, entails fixed driving hours of 11 hours over four days or nine hours per day for five days a week. The trial period is set to run until the end of March, with ComfortDelGro aiming to hire up to 50 drivers during this time.

Under the new scheme, drivers would receive standard full-time employee benefits, including annual leave, medical leave, and contributions to their Central Provident Fund accounts. Additionally, they would be entitled to a S$50 mobile phone allowance, and ComfortDelGro would cover the cost of fuel.

Drivers meeting daily key performance indicators would also receive a bonus although the taxi company did not elaborate on the details of this bonus.

Some drivers, however, are unimpressed by thr pay package.

In interviews with TODAY, six drivers expressed concerns about the adequacy of the proposed S$1,800 monthly salary.

Mr Chandra, a ComfortDelGro taxi driver, emphasized the higher risks associated with driving for extended hours and late nights, asking, “Why would I risk my life to drive for eight to 10 hours a day for S$1,800?” He suggested that a more reasonable monthly salary would be around S$4,000.

Private-hire driver Mr Raj, 49, echoed these sentiments, pointing out that the offered pay is insufficient, especially for those with financial commitments. He emphasized that experienced drivers would be unlikely to embrace the scheme unless the salary was more competitive.

Mr Kwan, another private-hire driver, also argued for a higher base salary, taking into account the challenges and risks involved in the job. He suggested that S$5,000 would be a more reasonable figure, considering the rising cost of living and recent increases in Goods and Services Tax.

Offering another perspective, Prime Taxi driver Andy Kwan highlighted the appeal of being one’s own boss, a freedom taxi drivers enjoy in the traditional model.

He criticized the S$1,800 monthly salary, telling TODAY: “If this is the case, I might as well work at McDonald’s, where I can earn S$2,000 and above and maybe get one or two meals free a day.”

As ComfortDelGro continues to navigate the feedback and challenges posed by the new employment scheme, it remains to be seen whether adjustments will be made to address the concerns raised by taxi drivers during this trial period.