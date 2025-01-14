SINGAPORE: Micron Technology has announced a significant investment of US$7 billion to build a state-of-the-art semiconductor packaging facility in Woodlands, northern Singapore.

According to a Techgoondu report, the facility, set to commence operations in 2026, will focus on packaging high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips—critical components in the rapidly growing AI industry.

HBM technology, which stacks memory chips for enhanced speed, greater capacity, and reduced power usage, has become essential for AI accelerators and data centres, where performance and efficiency are paramount.

The global demand for AI-driven technology is fueling a massive expansion in the HBM market, with Micron’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, projecting growth from US$4 billion in 2023 to over US$100 billion by 2030.

“That’s bigger than today’s entire DRAM market,” said Mehrotra, emphasizing the crucial role HBM will play in driving the AI revolution.

Singapore’s strategic role in the semiconductor supply chain

The new Micron facility highlights Singapore’s growing importance in the global semiconductor supply chain.

As a major player in semiconductor production, Singapore accounts for one in 10 chips and one in five pieces of semiconductor equipment worldwide.

This latest development underscores the country’s strategic position as a hub for high-tech manufacturing, attracting significant investments in R&D and production.

Micron’s investment will directly contribute to Singapore’s continued growth in this sector, creating 1,400 jobs initially, with plans to expand to 3,000 as operations ramp up.

The new plant will also reinforce Singapore’s role in powering AI accelerators and cutting-edge devices, offering a steady supply of advanced memory solutions to meet the escalating global demand.

Commitment to sustainability and technological innovation

In line with its global sustainability goals, Micron’s new facility will be a “green” plant equipped with advanced environmental features such as greenhouse gas abatement systems and water recycling technologies.

The company aims to achieve LEED certification, ensuring the facility is environmentally responsible and energy-efficient. AI-powered automation will further optimize operations, contributing to lower resource usage and reduced waste.

This commitment to green technology is part of Micron’s broader vision to innovate sustainably while meeting the immense computing and memory needs of AI, gaming, augmented reality, and simulation applications.

The compact and high-performance nature of HBM chips makes them indispensable in the future of AI, offering the speed, capacity, and low latency required for training AI models and powering inference engines.

The facility’s opening in 2026 will bolster Micron’s technological edge and solidify Singapore’s position as a critical player in the global AI and semiconductor boom.