Letter to the Editor: “As long as presidential hopefuls can master or speak at least one of our official languages fluently, it is acceptable”

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s Featured News, “No perfect English, never mind… after all, lot of Singaporeans speak Singlish” — Netizens respond to George Goh’s statement on the advantage of imperfect English” (July 15).

Firstly, let us put aside the discussion of whether the presidential hopeful George Goh is able to fulfil the eligibility criteria set for the presidency or not. Let us leave this matter to the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) to decide.

Mr George Goh was criticised by online netizens that his command of the English language is under par. And, he uprightly dismissed criticisms of his English.

I totally agree and acknowledge that an individual who is able to master a good command of the spoken and written language will have an added advantage in communication, especially for a national symbolic figure such as the president of a country.

Nonetheless, let’s look at the President of Indonesia, Mr Joko Widodo, who assumed office on 20 October 2014. But, he could not speak fluent English, did it make him incapable of handling state affairs, unpopular, disrespectful and unloved by his people? Obviously, the answer is no. He has been at the helm of Indonesian leadership for about nine years, and his successful track record speaks for itself.

When President Jokowi attends any international conference, or event or hosts a reception for his distinguished guests, he either speaks Indonesian or English but with less fluency. Similarly, the President of China, Xi Jinping also speaks Chinese at all of the international summits/events. And, most importantly, their speeches can be immediately translated into English or in various languages without any hassle.

Anyway, language is merely a communication tool. It doesn’t affect an individual’s ability or capability in handling vital tasks which need to be solved.

As Singaporeans, we should remember that the national language of Singapore is Malay while English, Malay, Mandarin Chinese, and Tamil are the four official languages in Singapore.

Therefore, if any of the presidential hopefuls are able to master or speak at least one of our official languages fluently, it should be reasonably acceptable. Of course, if they are able to master and speak more than one of our official languages fluently, it will definitely be a plus.

Despite the element of language, we can’t rule out the utmost importance of other qualities of a presidential hopeful such as his or her ability, political integrity, noble character, sharp mind, sound analytical and judgment ability and able to interact with people at all levels.

Teo Kueh Liang (Mr)

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore.

