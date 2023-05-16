Leon Perera: “This reflects the cost of living pressures that are hurting those on low incomes.”

SINGAPORE: In a recent post, Leon Perera shared snippets of Worker’s Party house visits in Aljunied GRC. He also shared one of the concerns raised by residents, which was the restrictions on their CPF monies for the education of their children.

Mr Perera took to social media on Thursday (May 11) to share snippets of the recent Worker’s Party house visits in the area. “It was a warm night for house visits, but the warmth and smiles made up for that!” he wrote. “A few constituents spoke about restrictions on the use of their CPF monies for their children’s education. This reflects the cost of living pressures that are hurting those on low incomes.”

Mr Perera also thanked residents for sharing their insights. “It was nice to see folks we have met before at food distributions and market outreach,” he said. “A big shout out to all the folks who chatted with us and shared your views.”

A handful of netizens responded to the post, many of them sharing messages of support for the Worker’s Party. Others made reference to the concerns of residents, sharing their insights on the matter.

“We have to find a solution for the new buyers of HDB (and not hurt the false assets sense of the current owners). Also COE for taxi and grab should be excluded from the normal COE and not to use it as a reason for the runaway price. No more fine tweets and turn. Let’s tackle the root issues,” said one.

“The use of one’s CPF for children’s education could further compound inadequacy of one’s retirement. So, is it really a question of the lack of this CPF option, or high education cost, job/income insecurity, high cost of living, overstretching of one’s overall financial situation, etc? What are the root causes?” asked another.

Another netizen was more direct, saying, “This points to severe delusion from several PAP Ministers when they make strawman arguments comparing housing and COE prices to rising incomes in trying to pretend all is well.”

“Hope all your efforts will turn to votes for WP,” wrote one online user.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg