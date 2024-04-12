Morgan Geyser, involved in the Slender Man stabbing case, remains in a psychiatric hospital despite psychiatrist testimonies of her readiness for release.
Judge Michael Bohren ruled against her release, citing public safety concerns. Geyser, along with Anissa Weier, lured a classmate and stabbed her, citing fear of Slender Man.
Though psychiatrists noted Geyser’s improvement, the judge expressed concern over her changing explanations for the attack.
Geyser’s attorney maintains her stability, stating, “Time will show she is a healthy and stable person.” Weier, released in 2021, lives under monitored conditions. Public safety remains paramount in Geyser’s case.
Geyser and the Slender Man
Cover Photo: Wikipedia
Source: AP
