SINGAPORE: Japanese firms withdraw from Malaysia-Singapore high-speed rail project, including East Japan Railway Co., The Edge Singapore reports.

Japanese agency Kyodo News reported that Japanese firms initially intended to use Japan’s Shinkansen bullet train system for the project. However, according to sources from both the Japanese and Malaysian governments, they deemed it too risky without financial support from the Malaysian government.

As per The Edge Malaysia, the decision by Japanese companies creates opportunities for Chinese businesses, which have completed a high-speed railway in Indonesia and are currently working on one in Thailand, to play a more significant role in East Asian infrastructure projects.

While Japanese firms withdraw, local companies reportedly plan to collaborate with Chinese and European counterparts to submit bids.

The deadline for bid submissions is Jan 15, as reported by Kyodo News.

The Malaysian government initiated the bidding process in July 2023, with an estimated project cost of RM100 billion. Malaysia aims to promote the project through private financing, avoiding reliance on government spending or debt guarantees.

As Japanese companies step back, the focus shifts to potential collaborations between local and international entities. The bidding process is expected to continue with diverse options, and a shortlist of candidates may be announced within the next few months. This paves the way for substantive negotiations between the Malaysian and Singaporean governments later in the year.

The high-speed rail project was initially agreed upon in 2013, and it faced challenges, including its cancellation in 2021 due to financial concerns. The current administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revived the project.

Singapore’s acting minister for transport, Chee Hong Tat, mentioned in Aug 2023 that Singapore is open to restarting the project but has not received any new proposals from Malaysia.

Transport ministers from Malaysia and Singapore expressed interest in reviving the project in May 2023. The high-speed rail link aimed to reduce travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes from an estimated four hours by car. /TISG