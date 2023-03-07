Affordable Upgrades: 5 Smart Investments to Make to Your HDB Flat for Under S$50!

Living in an HDB flat can be an excellent option for those looking for affordable housing in Singapore. However, creating a comfortable and functional living space can be challenging with space constraints and limited budgets. Fortunately, you can make many affordable upgrades to your HDB flat that can help you transform your living space without breaking the bank.

In this article, we’ll explore five intelligent investments to make to your HDB flat for under S$50. These affordable upgrades will help you maximise your space and enhance your living experience without overspending. From simple additions like curtains to more high-tech investments like smart home gadgets, these affordable upgrades will take your HDB flat to the next level.

S$ 30.08, was S$ 31.23

Switching to a more efficient showerhead is a game-changer for your daily routine! Not only will it save you some serious cash on your water bill, but it’s also a great way to do your part for the environment and reduce your carbon footprint. Plus, you’ll enjoy a more relaxing and refreshing shower experience with better water pressure and a more consistent flow.

S$ 49.37, was S$ 61.10

If you live in a small flat, a compact dehumidifier is like a superhero for your living space! It’s the perfect way to zap excess moisture from the air and prevent the growth of those pesky mould and mildew monsters. Plus, with its small size and easy mobility, you can take it wherever you need it most, whether it’s your bedroom, living room, or even your kitchen. And let’s not forget the added bonus of saving some cash on your energy bill since your air conditioning system won’t have to work as hard.

S$ 43.49, was S$ 75.00

The Xiaomi Paini Petoneer Smart Odor Eliminator is a must-have for pet owners who live in small apartments. It’s an efficient and compact device that detects and eliminates pet odours, leaving your living space smelling fresh and clean. Its advanced technology and sleek design make it the perfect addition to any small apartment, providing a healthier and more comfortable living environment for you and your furry friend.

S$ 40.00, was S$ 60.00

A full-length mirror is a great way to create the illusion of a bigger space in your living area. A full-length mirror can enhance your living space without taking up too much room. By reflecting light and creating depth, a full-length mirror can help make your space feel more spacious and airy. It’s also an affordable and versatile addition to your home decor that can serve as a functional and stylish accessory.

S$ 29.98, was S$ 49.97

​​Let’s face it – small apartments can be claustrophobic. But with sheer curtains, you can add some style and a breath of fresh air! They let the light shine through and give your living space a bright and airy feel. Plus, they offer a little privacy without blocking your view, making them a perfect and affordable option for any small apartment.

