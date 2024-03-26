International

Elon Musk claims he used to vote for Democrats up till “several years ago”

March 26, 2024
Renowned billionaire and Tesla founder, Elon Musk, shocks the political landscape by disclosing his past alignment with Democrats. In a notable twist, Musk announces his allegiance to the GOP, reflecting a broader trend among Americans abandoning the Democratic camp. 

The shift poses a significant challenge for Democrats as they grapple with mounting defections to the Republican Party. Musk’s declaration underscores evolving political dynamics and hints at potential implications for future elections.

In December 2023, CNBC states, Elon Musk declares he won’t back President Biden in the 2024 election, even if Trump secures the GOP nomination. In a candid interview at the DealBook Summit, Musk reveals his dilemma: “I would not vote for Biden,” he states.

However, he remains noncommittal on supporting Trump. Musk’s political shift from previous Democratic leanings is evident, citing concerns about the party’s perceived extremism. While not endorsing any candidate, Musk previously favored Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. 

He shares some alignment with Vivek Ramaswamy on governance issues. Musk criticizes Democratic tendencies towards censorship, signaling a nuanced view on the political landscape ahead.

Elon Musk publicly admits he used to support the Democrats 

Furthermore, Musk states that America needs a “red wave” in reference to the GOP, or else the country is “toast.” Others chimed in saying they actually want a political party that cares about the American people. Some feel that the two party system is no longer as efficient as it once was decades ago. 

In addition to this, X users made memes to compare both Biden and Trump side-by-side. The meme showed that Trump wants to make America great again. However, Biden wants to make America “third world.” This reference is in lieu to the rise of crimes in Democrat cities coupled with the large “invasion” of illegal immigrants. 

