DJ Jade Rasif tells her haters ‘I’m at the age where I can date your dad. So watch it’ but netizens say ‘My dad wouldn’t date you, i can have leftovers’

SINGAPORE – DJ Jade Rasif recently celebrated her 29th birthday! Alongside an IG reel of her in a swimming pool wearing a hot bikini, she expressed her love and gratitude to everyone who wished her birthday greetings.

“Thank you for your kind birthday wishes!!! ❤️ if you like me just know it means a lot that you took the time, & I read every single one,” the DJ said in her caption. However, she also added a very interesting sentiment addressed to her haters. “If you don’t like me, just remember that I’m at the age where I can date your dad. So… watch it,” Jade stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Rasif (~˘▾˘)~ (@djjaderasif)

Netizens reacted to her statement and shared their insights and opinions by commenting on the said post.

One IG user said: “my dad poor af and not handsome, if u wanna take him, go ahead.” This gained a reply from Jade, saying “pls sir this is not only fathers it’s not a chance to promote your dad.”

Another user jokingly mentioned: “My dad says i can have…leftovers… jus jkn (kidding),” and afterwards wished Jade an enjoyable time in Dubai.

And yet one IG user explicitly stated: “My dad wouldn’t date you” without an explanation why.

Others have expressed that they could be the ‘dad’ Jade was referring to.



“On behalf of my son, he would like to petition you to date his day. Mom’s been kinda bossy and this would really set her straight.” one more IG user remarked while another one commented: “What if i want you to date me instead?”

Last but not least, one even declared: “I am THE DAD”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg