;
Featured News Property

Demand for bigger homes has led to sky-high HDB resale prices: Analysts

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 8, 2024
new-hdb-bto-launch-dec-2023-–-locations,-prices-and-more

SINGAPORE: Resale prices for Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats in Singapore continued their upward trajectory, reaching new heights in January.

The market witnessed a notable surge in million-dollar flats and an unprecedented demand for larger homes, contributing to the acceleration of resale price growth. Property analysts say the primary catalyst behind rising resale prices is the strong demand for larger HDBs.

Christine Sun, Chief Researcher and Strategist at OrangeTee & Tie told Singapore Business Review (SBR) that last month’s 1.5% month-on-month (MoM) uptick in HDB resale prices marked the first time in nine months that price growth exceeded the 1% mark, since April 2023.

Ms Sun pointed out that the surge in demand for larger rooms was a key factor driving the overall price increase. In particular, the resale prices of five-room flats experienced a substantial 2.1% MoM jump in January.

The volume of transactions for five-room HDB flats in the secondary market also soared by a third, reaching 608 units – the highest since September 2022.

See also  Online complaints about BTO prices but demand remains high

“The demand surge for 5-room flats was within expectations as we had earlier anticipated that demand for large flats would likely rise this year,” noted Ms Sun.

She attributed this trend to the completion of the 15-month wait-out period for private residential property owners, who intended to transition to HDB resale flats, starting in January.

Mark Yip, CEO of Huttons Asia, added that higher sales of million-dollar flats further fueled the resale market. In January alone, 74 HDB flats surpassed the $1 million mark, marking the city-state’s highest monthly tally of million-dollar flats.

Looking ahead, Mr Yip told SBR that he expects the momentum to continue, projecting more than 500 HDB resale flats to be transacted in 2024, surpassing the 470 units resold in the previous year.

Recent data from 99-SRX revealed that HDB resale prices rose by 1.5% MoM and 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) in January.

The data also detailed that prices increased across different room types, with five-room flats leading the way with a 2.1% MoM price jump. Three-room, four-room, and executive prices increased by 1.7% MoM, 0.9% MoM, and 0.8% MoM, respectively.

See also  Yishun Resident Reports Sagging Door Just One Month After HDB Home Improvement Program

Sales volume experienced a significant uptick in January, with 2,629 HDB resale units transacted, reflecting a 30.8% MoM increase. Year-on-year, the resale volume in January 2024 was 2.1% higher.

In terms of transactions by room type, 4-room flats dominated with 45.6%, followed by 3-room (24.1%), 5-room (23.8%), and executive flats (6.5%).

Non-mature estates accounted for the majority of transactions at 62.3%, with mature estates making up the remaining 37.7%.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Personal Finance

“We can’t have kids in SG anymore…” — Financial consultant exposes the hidden high costs of raising a child in Singapore

November 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean asks if the “internship race” is even worth it as “most internship stipends now hover around S$1,000”

November 25, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says she’s being forced to keep working despite wanting to quit as she “can’t take the stress” of her employer’s “mood swings”

November 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business & Economy

Singapore firms brace for modest recovery as profits continue to tumble

November 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Singapore’s Chiang Wei Liang shines as the Best New Director at the 2024 Golden Horse Awards for his film Mongrel

November 25, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

TWICE makes history: 1st K-Pop sensation to light up Amazon Music Live

November 25, 2024 Lydia Koh
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.5%

November 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.