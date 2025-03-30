Decommissioned MRT train transformed into co-living hotel at one-north

SINGAPORE: A retired MRT train carriage has been given a new lease of life as a co-living hotel at JTC’s LaunchPad in one-north.

Officially named Train Pod @ one-north, the innovative accommodation concept features eight compact, ensuite rooms inside a repurposed Kawasaki-Nippon Sharyo C751B train car that once served Singapore’s rail network from 2000 to 2024.

The project is spearheaded by local startup Tiny Pod, which previously gained attention for converting shipping containers into micro-hotels. This latest initiative is part of the LaunchPad’s wider innovation ecosystem, designed to support experimental pilot projects by emerging businesses.

Despite the transformation, much of the train’s original interior—such as seating and control panels—has been carefully retained to preserve its unique character. Each of the eight rooms is fitted with basic amenities, including air-conditioning, WiFi, and bunk beds. Shared facilities for guests include an outdoor kitchen, vending machines, and a coin-operated laundry.

Technology also plays a key role in the guest experience. The hotel integrates smart locks by Igloohome, crowd management technology from Ailytics, and self check-in and virtual concierge services by Vouch, reflecting the site’s focus on smart urban solutions.

Refurbishing the train cost approximately $300,000 and took about eight months to complete. The project received backing under the First Mover Framework (FMF), a scheme that allows selected experimental projects to bypass the traditional tender process and utilise public space for novel concepts.