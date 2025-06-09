Woman was pinned down by three police officers and arrested at Changi Airport

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old woman was arrested at Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 on the evening of Jun 6 after allegedly using abusive language towards a public servant, according to a police statement.

The police stated that they received a call for assistance at approximately 6:25 p.m. and subsequently apprehended the woman. She is currently under investigation for using offensive language against a public servant. Police inquiries are ongoing.

Footage of the incident began circulating on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu on Jun 7, sparking public attention. In the widely shared video, three police officers are seen restraining a woman on the carpeted floor of the baggage check-in area, as several bystanders watched the scene unfold.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, can be heard screaming incoherently in the video.

The original video was uploaded by a user who identified himself only as Mr Liew M.K. He described the woman as having dyed brown hair and multiple tattoos on her left arm. She appeared to be of Asian descent.

According to Mr Liew, the woman had been behaving erratically at the self-service check-in kiosks, striking the machines in what he described as an agitated state. He said security personnel approached her to intervene, which reportedly escalated the situation and led to a confrontation.

Mr Liew, who was preparing to fly to Melbourne with his family that evening, said the woman was eventually handcuffed and escorted away by police.