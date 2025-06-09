Queenstown 5-room flat resold for S$1.66 million, setting new record

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A five-room loft unit at SkyTerrace@Dawson has fetched a staggering S$1,658,888, setting a new record for the highest resale price of a five-room HDB flat according to official data released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

The premium loft apartment, located on the 22nd to 24th floors of Block 92 Dawson Road, spans 122 square metres and is part of the highly sought-after SkyTerrace@Dawson development in Queenstown. The sale was completed earlier this month.

Built under HDB’s Build-To-Order (BTO) scheme as part of its efforts to rejuvenate mature estates, SkyTerrace@Dawson is known for its award-winning architecture, greenery-lined sky terraces, and proximity to amenities such as Queenstown MRT and Dawson Place. The unit is approximately nine years old and still has 89 years and 11 months left on its 99-year lease.

While the sale marks a new high in HDB’s public resale transaction records for five-room flats, it falls just shy of an even higher-profile transaction from last year.

- Advertisement -

In July last year, a five-room flat at SkyOasis@Dawson was reportedly sold for nearly S$1.73 million, drawing attention for being the priciest HDB resale flat on record. However, that sale doesn’t show up in HDB’s official transaction database.

Such high resale prices have sparked ongoing debate. As more million-dollar flats hit the market, questions about the affordability of HDB flats persist.