Singapore fund inflows rebound in 2024 at S$7.6B, up 167%

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s fund management industry rebounded in 2024, pulling in S$7.6 billion in total net inflows, up 167% from the S$2.85 billion recorded the year before.

According to Singapore Business Review, citing the latest quarterly report from the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS), net inflows in the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024) alone reached S$1.72 billion, led by fixed income and allocation funds at S$758.83 million and S$630.09 million, respectively.

Money market funds, which had an inflow of S$1.5 billion in the previous quarter, followed with S$158.83 million. Equity funds also recorded inflows of S$171.83 million. Meanwhile, alternative assets, commodities, and convertibles posted minor outflows.

In Singapore, global equity income funds saw the highest inflows, attracting S$91.83 million, followed by Singapore equity funds, which drew in S$78.82 million. In contrast, Asia-Pacific ex-Japan equity funds had the most outflows at S$121.85 million.

Globally, fund flows were mixed. In Q4 2024, the US equity market drew US$145.6 billion in fresh inflows, driven mostly by large blend funds. In Europe, equity inflows reached €13.56 billion (S$19.66 billion). Meanwhile, China bucked the trend with ¥85.48 billion (S$761.7 million) pulled from equity funds in the same period.

Fixed income stayed popular with investors globally. US fixed income brought in US$128.3 billion (S$165.2 billion), while Europe recorded €75.36 billion in net income inflows for Q4. In Asia, the city-state’s fixed income segment pulled in S$758.83 million, led by global fixed income at S$415.82 million and Asia fixed income at S$278.79 million. /TISG

