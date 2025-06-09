Monday, June 9, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Singapore Buildings
Photo: Freepik/freestockcenter
Business
1 min.Read

Singapore fund inflows rebound in 2024 at S$7.6B, up 167%

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s fund management industry rebounded in 2024, pulling in S$7.6 billion in total net inflows, up 167% from the S$2.85 billion recorded the year before.

According to Singapore Business Review, citing the latest quarterly report from the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS), net inflows in the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024) alone reached S$1.72 billion, led by fixed income and allocation funds at S$758.83 million and S$630.09 million, respectively.

Money market funds, which had an inflow of S$1.5 billion in the previous quarter, followed with S$158.83 million. Equity funds also recorded inflows of S$171.83 million. Meanwhile, alternative assets, commodities, and convertibles posted minor outflows.

In Singapore, global equity income funds saw the highest inflows, attracting S$91.83 million, followed by Singapore equity funds, which drew in S$78.82 million. In contrast, Asia-Pacific ex-Japan equity funds had the most outflows at S$121.85 million.

- Advertisement -

Globally, fund flows were mixed. In Q4 2024, the US equity market drew US$145.6 billion in fresh inflows, driven mostly by large blend funds. In Europe, equity inflows reached €13.56 billion (S$19.66 billion). Meanwhile, China bucked the trend with ¥85.48 billion (S$761.7 million) pulled from equity funds in the same period.

See also  Tesla launches Singapore’s first V4 Superchargers with longer cables; 250kW fast charging at One Holland Village

Fixed income stayed popular with investors globally. US fixed income brought in US$128.3 billion (S$165.2 billion), while Europe recorded €75.36 billion in net income inflows for Q4. In Asia, the city-state’s fixed income segment pulled in S$758.83 million, led by global fixed income at S$415.82 million and Asia fixed income at S$278.79 million. /TISG

Read also: Citi sees social finance funding in Asia growing 10% in 2025 as investor interest heats up

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Sports

‘… fortunately, I had good legs’ — Tadej Pogacar celebrates unexpected sprint win at the Critérium du Dauphiné

RHONE-ALPES, FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar clinched the victory in Stage...
International

Sparks fly in Shanghai as U.S. and China clash over trade tensions

SHANGHAI: At a prestigious event commemorating the 110th anniversary...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Ex-cleaner who sleeps in HDB corridor says he lost his room when he left his job

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man who has been sleeping for...

100 Air India pilots to be offered the chance to work on Scoot flights

SINGAPORE: Around 100 Air India pilots will be given...

Wife of debt-ridden bak kut teh stall owner claims he died due to overwork

SINGAPORE: The wife of a 65-year-old bak kut teh...

Woman was pinned down by three police officers and arrested at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old woman was arrested at Changi Airport’s...

Business

Weekends too short? How Singaporeans feel about a 4-day work week

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user wanted to know how...

Elon Musk, Twitter, and the billionaire balancing act – Is it really a crisis?

UNITED STATES: Still recall the sensational, buzz-worthy moment when...

Queenstown 5-room flat resold for S$1.66 million, setting new record

SINGAPORE: A five-room loft unit at SkyTerrace@Dawson has fetched...

Singapore subsidiary of Chinese state-owned company lays off 300 staff amid US sanctions

SINGAPORE: The local arm of China Certification & Inspection...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore