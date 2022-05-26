Couple claim they look like Amber Heard & Johnny Depp, but netizens say the two don’t look like Depp or Heard at all

- Advertisement -

A couple on TikTok posted a video that got 2.4 million views and tons of comments and shares. The couple claims they are the dummies of actor Johnny Depp and embattled Amber Heard, but users of the platform have other ideas.

For a large number of the viewers, the two do not look like Depp or Heard at all. “It’s more like Blake Lively and Tom Cruise,” says some who commented on the video.

Blake Ellender Lively is an American actress. She is the recipient of various accolades, including three Teen Choice Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and nominations for two Critics’ Choice Awards and an Academy of Country Music Award. And there is little need to introduce Tom Cruise, the famous actor who acts in Mission Impossible, amongst others.

The woman and her husband, the Cunningham family, play out the out-of-court battle between the famous acting couple. Alexandra Cunningham and her husband Shane Cunningham have gone viral for their eerie similarity to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as what some media is saying, though netizens are not in agreement with that.

The couple co-host the ‘This Family Tree Podcast.’

Rest assured, the couple is aware of who their doppelgängers are. They prepared the TikTok mocking the situation, pointing out how Depp’s reputation has skyrocketed on social media in recent weeks, while Heard has been the subject of criticism and backlash.

“People have told me I look like Amber Heard before but ever since this trial started, things have escalated,” Alexandra Cunningham said in the video on TikTok.

In the TikTok video, Alexandra, dressed as Heard, steps out her front door, only to be pelted with fruit and taunted with “you suck Amber!” from the imaginary crowd outside her home.

But the Depp-lookalike husband is greeted with “We love you, Johnny!”

The fake onlooker adds, “Everything you say is perfect!”

