SINGAPORE: The mood was extra festive at this year’s Pink Dot, the largest annual community event for LGBTQ+ in Singapore, given that it’s the first gathering after the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalized sexual intercourse between men.

Several media outlets quoted attendees as saying they felt safer and more relaxed attending Pink Dot this year, as the fight for the repeal, central to the annual gatherings that began in 2009, is now over.

“This is the first Pink Dot after repeal and for a lot of the people here, the mood of celebration and joyousness is palpable,” Clement Tan, a spokesman for Pink Dot, is quoted as saying to CNA.

Indeed, the 377A repeal was mentioned by several of the speakers at Hong Lim Park on Saturday, June 24, and a number of political figures from several parties mingled among the thousands present.

Among these were Members of Parliament Eric Chua (Tanjong Pagar GRC) and Derrick Goh (Nee Soon GRC ) from the People’s Action Party (PAP), He Ting Ru and Louis Chua from The Workers’ Party (Sengkang GRC), and Progress Singapore Party NCMP Hazel Poa.

But the fight is far from over, and the theme of this year’s gathering—FAMILY— is likely a giveaway as to what front activists will find themselves next.

In November, side by side with the 377A repeal, amendments were passed in the Constitution protecting the definition of marriage against legal challenge, which puts the future of same-sex marriage in question.

“We’re still being sent a message that our families are not deserving of the same rights and protections as ‘ordinary’ Singaporeans,” said Mr Tan.

One of the more moving speeches came from a man who began by saying, “My son Alex is gay,” adding that learning this had been both “unfamiliar and scary” for him and his wife.

“But isn’t it our duty that we embrace, accept, and love our only son for who he is? If there is a parent who is still struggling to accept your LGBTQ kid, it is our hope that you follow your heart rather than your mind. Every child that comes to us is a gift.”

/TISG

