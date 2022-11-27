- Advertisement -

“We kiss like teenagers!”, remarked Cher, 76 who is all starry-eyed about her boyfriend Alexander Edwards. Edwards, 36 and Cher met two months ago and have been dating, with Cher saying she knows the 40-year age gap “looks strange on paper”.

She defended her love interest by saying that “love doesn’t know math”.

The two met during Paris Fashion Week which was held from September 26 to October 4. Subsequently, they were seen holding hands at Craig’s, a popular Hollywood restaurant. She then gushed about the relationship on Twitter saying that she is treated like a Queen.

She also clapped back at the trolls saying “I’m not defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate… Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy and Not Bothering Anyone.”

Fans have come to her defence posting “If your happy with AE, I mean truly happy, then who cares??”

Another fan said “One person’s happiness doesn’t depend on what others think or say. Just my opinion.”

Cher was married to Sonny Bono who she later divorced. He died in 1998 and she has a son by him, Chaz Bono.

Cher and Gregg Allman

She later married singer Gregg Allman in 1975 and divorced in 1978. Allman died in 2017 at 69. Cher and Allman also have a son Elijah Blue Allman, 46.

Edwards is famous for dating Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, 39 and has a son by her, Electric Alexander Edwards who is 3 years old. Rose is a glamour model and former stripper and she also has a son with Wiz Khalifa, 35, a nine-year-old named, Sebastian.

In August this year, the couple had a big feud when Rose accused Edwards of cheating with 12 different women. He later admitted to being unfaithful on social media.

Cher however remains optimistic saying, “I’m in love, not blinded by it”.

Edwards is the Vice President of the Artists and Repertoire department of Def Jam, a music company that has artists like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, DMX and Jhene Aiko.

Read More News:

The post Cher defends 40 year age gap between her and boyfriend appeared first on The Independent World News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg