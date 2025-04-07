Chan Chun Sing sidesteps question on cooling-off period for exiting NMPs

SINGAPORE: Education Minister Chan Chun Sing appears to have sidestepped a parliamentary question on whether the Government will consider implementing a cooling-off period for departing Nominated Members of Parliament (NMP) before they make a bid for partisan politics.

The question had been posed by opposition politician Jamus Lim. The Sengkang GRC had filed a question for Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and asked whether there are plans to further safeguard public confidence in the non-partisan nature of the NMP scheme. He had also asked whether the Government will “consider a cooling-off period before NMPs can run for elected office, especially on a partisan platform.”

His question followed the resignations of Raj Joshua Thomas and Syed Harun Alhabsyi on February 14, midway through their NMP terms. Their resignations came suspiciously close to the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report, a pre-election occurrence that typically signals the polls might be around the corner.

Mr Thomas has since joined the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), while Dr Syed Harun has been seen with Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam’s team at Nee Soon GRC, fuelling speculation that he will be fielded as a candidate at the ward.

Mr Shanmugam has defended the right of NMPs to resign and subsequently join political parties to contest in elections. He added that while NMPs must remain independent while they are in active NMP service, constitutional documents had “clearly envisaged” NMPs joining political parties and do not prohibit them from doing so.

Replying to Assoc Prof Lim’s parliamentary question on behalf of the PM, Mr Chan asserted that “safeguards are in place to ensure the non-partisan nature of the NMP scheme”.

He pointed out that the Special Select Committee on Nominations for Appointment as NMPs includes MPs from both the ruling and opposition parties. He also noted that Singapore’s constitution “expressly requires an NMP to vacate his seat if he stands as a candidate for any political party in an election”.

Revealing that the Government currently has no plan to review the NMP scheme, he added, “I believe that many members of this House would agree that our NMPs have, over the years, enriched our debates in Parliament and that they have been non-partisan in their conduct, even as they participate actively in the parliamentary process.”

The Minister, however, seemed to skirt the second part of Assoc Prof Lim’s question — the question about whether the Government would consider imposing a cooling-off period.

Critics have called on the Government to implement a cooling-off period, preventing NMPs from joining a political party or contesting elections for a set period after resigning or completing their term. Advocates for such a measure argue that this would help prevent immediate political affiliations and reduce the perception that NMPs are using the system as a political springboard.