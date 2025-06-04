Wednesday, June 4, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Hong Kong Victoria Harbour
Photo: Depositphotos/leungchopan
Business
1 min.Read

Singapore-headquartered Tiger Brokers to double Hong Kong staff as it targets offshore China wealth

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: Singapore-headquartered firm Tiger Brokers plans to double its Hong Kong office’s headcount over the next two to three years, as it aims to tap into the growing offshore Chinese wealth in the city, Reuters reported, citing the company’s founder and CEO Tianhua Wu as saying on Monday.

Founded in Beijing in 2014, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-licensed broker currently employs 60 people in Hong Kong. Tiger Brokers’ parent firm, UP Fintech Holding, was listed in the United States in 2019.

Mr Wu, a former tech veteran, said Hong Kong is a “very important global financial centre”, not just because of its several million local residents but because it is backed by China, noting that the growing offshore Chinese wealth will need investment services.

He said securities trading activities in the offshore Chinese market have gone up since Beijing started rolling out stimulus measures last September. This trend continued despite ongoing global trade tensions.

- Advertisement -
See also  What’s stopping Malaysians from going electric? — Incentives are plenty, but EVs remain unpopular

This year, mainland investors have put HK$651 billion (S$107 billion) into Hong Kong-listed shares through the Southbound Stock Connect, more than double the HK$283 billion bought in the same period last year, according to CICC analysts on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that the capital inflows have been a boost for Hong Kong brokers that serve mainland clients, amid trade tensions due to US tariffs.

One of the companies that was drawn to the Hong Kong market was China’s Ant Group, which bought a 50.55% stake in local broker Bright Smart in April.

Mr Wu said Tiger Brokers expects demand to grow from both wealthy individuals and corporate clients as more high-net-worth (HNW) Chinese set up family offices in Hong Kong, and local businesses want to expand overseas.

- Advertisement -

He also noted that “star” Chinese firms coming to Hong Kong have increased interest in buying and trading new shares. /TISG

Read also: Hong Kong pulls ahead of Singapore in family office race, for now, as both cities face economic hurdles

See also  Man without valid driving license applies for drivers job to steal from employers
- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

1 in 5 Singapore workers worried they can’t afford healthcare; confidence in employer support drops

SINGAPORE: Only 67% of workers in Singapore think their...

Struggling to get by: 3 in 5 Singaporeans living paycheck to paycheck, many juggle multiple jobs to stay afloat

SINGAPORE: A recently published report from global payroll and...

SMRT fined S$3M for September’s train disruption; funds to help low-income families

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced a S$3...

No VEP, no exit: Full vehicle permit scheme enforcement to start July 1 — M’sia Transport Minister

MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, announced on Wednesday...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore