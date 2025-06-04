1 in 5 Singapore workers worried they can’t afford healthcare; confidence in employer support drops

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Only 67% of workers in Singapore think their managers are attentive to their health and welfare, a reduction from 71% two years ago. This data is based on the Health on Demand 2025 Asia Snapshot by Mercer Marsh Benefits featured in a recent SBR article.

Such a decline reflects increasing apprehensions about the accessibility and affordability of healthcare, with one in five workers voicing out uncertainties of whether they can manage to pay for medical care, either for themselves or their families. The gap between healthcare prices and income growth is among the biggest in the region, with medical expenditures in Singapore snowballing at 3.3 times the pace of salary increases.

The hidden toll on caregivers and mental health

Caregivers within the labor force are being confronted with intensified burdens. Approximately 60% experience high stress levels, and over half are anxious about their job security and failing health. Generally, mental well-being remains a huge problem, while everyday stress levels have decreased from 51% in 2023 to 45% in 2025, and virtually half of all workers still report experiencing stress regularly. These stressors, combined with caregiving responsibilities and job uncertainties, depict an image of a workforce under continued mental burden and emotional pressures.

Corporate solutions and communication gaps

Some business owners are taking innovative steps. A hospitality establishment in Singapore, confronted with mounting lingering ailments among an aging workforce, introduced practical health education and boosted the use of on-the-spot health centers for early screening. The move led to many in-house treatments and progressive interventions, improving health results and lessening long-term expenses.

Nevertheless, the report also stresses a serious issue — poor communication. One in four employees finds it hard to locate and access information about their health benefits, impeding appropriate care. Those who obtain clear-cut, interactive, and friendly communication are likely to trust their company’s capacity to deliver inexpensive, excellent care. With 73% of Singapore workers also talking about the effects of extreme weather events, the necessity of integrated support, from health assistance to climate resilience, has never been more imperative.