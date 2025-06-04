Struggling to get by: 3 in 5 Singaporeans living paycheck to paycheck, many juggle multiple jobs to stay afloat

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A recently published report from global payroll and HR solutions provider ADP featured in a Singapore Business Review article reveals a staggering truth for Singapore’s workers — in 2024, 60% of workers subsist on paycheck to paycheck, a number remarkably higher than the normal Asia-Pacific regional average of 48%.

This statistic, culled from the all-inclusive People at Work 2025 report plotting over 38,000 employees in 34 nations, emphasises escalating financial burden among Singapore’s workers amid increasing living costs.

The rise of multiple jobs: Juggling livelihoods and aspirations

More than one in four employees in Singapore (26%) are working several jobs, a trend driven both by necessity and ambition. The report disclosed that for many employees, engaging in supplementary work allows them to meet their basic day-to-day expenditures, and for some, it enables them to save for their retirement.

Many others juggle jobs in order to pursue professional advancement, for added experience, or to fund their higher education aspirations. A considerable number of workers also said that they are holding various jobs to provide for their dependents or compensate for the lack of permanent jobs.

“This multi-job phenomenon reflects a workforce grappling with economic realities on multiple fronts,” clarifies Richardson Nela, ADP’s leading economist. “Yet nearly two-thirds of those juggling three jobs still struggle financially, pointing to the urgent need for employers to rethink compensation and support.”

Employers and policymakers called to action amid economic challenges

The report’s conclusions come at a time of tenacious inflation, escalating housing costs, and fluctuating employment scenarios in Singapore and the larger region. Authorities caution that these strains call for a wide-ranging resolution from business owners and company managers, including reevaluating pay structures, improving employee benefits to boost productivity, and developing career growth prospects.

With today’s swelling cost-of-living challenges, the People at Work 2025 report serves as a serious heads-up and a call to action, not only for businesses but also for legislators and politicians, including social organizations tasked with nurturing economic flexibility and guaranteeing viable sources of revenue for workers in Singapore’s shifting economy.