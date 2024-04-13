International

Arizona resurrects abortion war-era ban that sparks political row

By Jara Carballo

April 13, 2024
Arizona officials are racing against time to confront a nearly complete abortion ban resurrected by the state’s Supreme Court. The law, dating back to the Civil War era, drastically restricts access to abortion services in Arizona, sparking intense political turmoil.

The court’s ruling mandates adherence to a pre-statehood law, banning all abortions except those deemed necessary to save a pregnant person’s life. With Roe v. Wade overturned, the law now stands enforceable, carrying hefty prison sentences for abortion providers.

Efforts to repeal the 1864 ban were thwarted by Arizona Republicans amidst chaotic scenes in the state House.

While the law’s enforcement has been temporarily delayed, legal battles loom large, likely tying up proceedings in lower courts. Despite assurances from some officials that they won’t prosecute under the new ban, providers may hesitate due to potential liabilities, leading to a chilling effect on abortion services statewide.

Arizona abortion and the ballot

Abortion rights advocates urge Arizonans to seek services promptly and participate in the upcoming November ballot, where they’ll have a chance to vote on a measure aiming to restore abortion access up to viability.

Governor Katie Hobbs has pledged to fight for reproductive freedom, but the legal landscape remains uncertain.

Arizona For Abortion Access announces that it has amassed adequate signatures for a November ballot initiative, which would permit abortions up to approximately 24 weeks.

Nurse Ashleigh Feiring responded to critics of abortion rights, arguing against their claims that the initiative is flawed legislation. She emphasized the heightened risks associated with banning abortions, foreseeing a scenario where such procedures would persist clandestinely despite legal restrictions.

Meanwhile, concerns abound regarding the disproportionate impact on marginalized communities and the broader implications for reproductive health services. The specter of unsafe abortions looms large, necessitating urgent action and raising questions about the future of abortion rights in Arizona.

Judge Denies Release for Morgan Geyser in 'Slender Man' Case

