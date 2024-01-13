International

America deserves more than octogenarian leaders- Haley

ByGemma Iso

January 13, 2024
america-deserves-more-than-octogenarian-leaders-haley

Nikki, falsehoods, octogenarian

In a bold campaign move near Des Moines on Thursday, Nikki Haley, the 51-year-old former governor of South Carolina, expressed her belief that America deserves more than “a couple of 80-year-olds running for president.”

Taking a direct swipe at the current presidential front-runners, both born in the 1940s, Haley made her case for a fresh perspective in the White House during a campaign stop in Ankeny.

Addressing voters, Haley emphasized, “You deserve an America that’s better than whether you have a couple of 80-year-olds running for president. You deserve better than what we’ve got.”

The Octogenarians

With former President Donald Trump, 77, leading the GOP primary, and President Joe Biden, 81, holding the Democratic reins, Haley urged the need for a new generation of leadership.

As the 2024 election cycle inches closer to the first votes in Iowa, where caucuses are set to take place on Monday, Haley finds herself in fierce competition with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the second-place spot.

Trump remains the clear front-runner, polling ahead in Iowa by 32 percentage points.

Despite widespread unease about Biden’s age and a desire among voters to avoid a repeat of the 2020 election, it appears likely that Biden and Trump will face off once again in November.

An America without drama

Speaking passionately for about 20 minutes, Haley skipped the usual audience questions but took the time to engage directly with attendees after the event, posing for selfies and shaking hands for approximately half an hour.

“You deserve better. You deserve an America without chaos. You deserve an America without drama,” Haley asserted, highlighting her commitment to providing an alternative to the perceived chaos associated with Trump.

Encouraging voters to sign commit-to-caucus cards in her favor, Haley made a compelling case for a new era of leadership in the upcoming election.

Read More News

Pete Davidson was high on ketamine at Aretha Franklin’s funeral

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post America deserves more than octogenarian leaders- Haley appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business & Economy

Singapore’s digital economy thrives, representing 17.7% of GDP

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SMU to offer up to 40% tuition fee discounts for master’s degree programmes in celebration of 25th anniversary

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore unveils national anti-money laundering strategy to bolster financial integrity

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News In the Hood

Passenger complains about a man who takes off his shoes on the train, but netizens say, “If it doesn’t stink, it’s okay”

October 31, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.