International

Amanda Zurawski near-death abortion ordeal blamed on Trump in Biden’s ad

ByGemma Iso

April 9, 2024
amanda-zurawski-near-death-abortion-ordeal-blamed-on-trump-in-biden’s-ad

abortion

In a gut-wrenching ad, President Biden’s re-election campaign pointed fingers directly at former President Donald J. Trump for the harrowing ordeal of Amanda Zurawski, whose life hung in the balance after she was denied an abortion following a miscarriage.

The ad plunges viewers into the emotional turmoil of Zurawski and the gripping narrative that sheds light on the life-threatening infection she endured, all due to Texas laws prohibiting medically necessary abortions.

With a chilling simplicity, the screen fades to black, bearing a single damning phrase: “Donald Trump did this.”

Abortion ordeal exploited

The ad aims to harness the seething public outrage over the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a historic legal safeguard for women’s abortion rights for nearly 50 years.

Biden’s camp is banking on the fury of voters, squarely placing blame on Trump for the court’s ruling and subsequent conservative legislative onslaughts against abortion rights across several states.

“The only reason extreme abortion bans are now in effect all over the country is because of judges appointed by the previous president and Senate Republicans,” asserted Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary.

Zurawski’s anguished story features prominently in a $30 million ad blitz, slated to hit broadcast and cable stations in battleground states. Her lawsuit against the State of Texas, stemming from being denied an abortion underscores the dire consequences of anti-abortion policies. With 21 additional women joining her legal battle, the case now rests with the Texas Supreme Court.

Zurawski’s advocacy has taken her to the forefront of the fight for reproductive rights. She recently stood beside President Biden at the State of the Union address and joined him in a January event spotlighting the urgency of protecting these rights.

“This ad lays bare the raw reality Josh and I confront daily—heartbreak and trauma,” she shared. “It’s an exhausting battle, but one we must continue. That’s why winning in November is imperative—to finally take a breath.”

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Why are young voters flocking to Trump, seniors to Biden?

The post Amanda Zurawski near-death abortion ordeal blamed on Trump in Biden’s ad appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Foreigner working in Singapore says he can’t save money and make future plans despite working hard because “the cost of living is over the top”

October 21, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business

53% Singapore companies plan to devote over $700,000 to sustainable investments

October 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Lifestyle

SG man earning S$4K/month says, “commuting to work at 8am and return home at 10pm while being responsive 24/7” makes his life hopeless

October 21, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

IMH, KKH study reveals adverse childhood experiences lead to hefty $1.2B annual social cost

October 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.