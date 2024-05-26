SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man working in the Food and Beverage industry recently disclosed on social media that his monthly earnings amount to just S$1,500.

In his post on r/singaporefi, he mentioned that he has few financial responsibilities as he is single, lives with his family, and does not own a car.

He also shared that he has “no debt, holds a diploma, and has S$5,000 in savings in a fixed deposit with local bank.” He then asked the online community, “If a person has lower income, what’s your advice for them?”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors pointed out that with a monthly salary of only S$1,500, he couldn’t start his own family, buy a small HDB flat, or live comfortably in Singapore.

Thus, they urged him to resign from his job and start on a new path.

One Redditor expressed, “Money is not everything but 1.5k seriously difficult to survive in sg. some unexpected circumstance like medical emergency, etc. will put you in very deep trouble. Best to work on increasing your earning power.”

As a starting point, a few recommended that he invest in furthering his education.

They suggested enrolling in a part-time degree program or taking advantage of SkillsFuture courses to gain new skills and qualifications that would make him more competitive in the job market.

One Redditor said, “Upskill bro, it’s the best progression path. Choose a field and go all in. Few more details about what you have studied and where your interest lies will help narrow down a field and things to study, certify on.”

However, if he’s not keen on that route, a few Redditors also recommend exploring other opportunities within the food and beverage industry that offer better pay.

They mentioned establishments like ToriQ, Buddy Hoagies, or Munchi Pancakes, and major fast-food chains like KFC and McDonald’s, known for offering more competitive salaries.

One Redditor added, “Chains like Tai Er are paying up to $3.25k for service staff. Aim for at least $2.2k when you jump.”

Additionally, some mentioned that he could try being a Foodpanda or Grab driver, as these jobs offer flexibility and higher earnings.

