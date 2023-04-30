18 out of 25 armed robbery incidents on ships in Asia took place in Singapore Strait (Q1 2023)

SINGAPORE: 18 of the total 25 armed robbery incidents on ships that have taken place in Asia in the first quarter of 2023 alone took place in the Singapore Strait, according to the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP).

Revealing that there has been a year-on-year increase of 9% in the number of armed robbery incidents in Asia in the first quarter of 2023, ReCAAP noted that the increase in piracy and armed robbery incidents against ships is likely due to life pressures such as economic uncertainty and inflation.

Despite the increase in incidents, the group emphasized that the robbers have not become more dangerous, and in over two-thirds of the cases, pirates boarded the ships without weapons, and no crew members were injured.

Established in 2006, ReCAAP is the first regional government-to-government agreement to promote and enhance cooperation against piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia.

Highlighting that preventing piracy is a shared responsibility of nations, agencies, and shipping companies, the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre urged law enforcement agencies in coastal states to exchange information more closely to take action at sea and on land to prevent criminals from the armed hijacking of ships.

In line with promoting the digitalization and detachment of the maritime industry, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has signed a letter of intent with eight internationally recognized classification societies. The partnership aims to cooperate in smart shipping, network security, zero-carbon and low-carbon fuels among others.

The recent rise in armed robbery incidents in Asia serves as a reminder of the importance of preventing piracy and maritime crimes. Wider information sharing and employing preventative measures will be crucial in ensuring the safety and security of ships and their crew members.

