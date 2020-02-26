Wuhan whistle-blower doctors warn of deadlier Covid-19 reinfection

- Advertisement -

Doctors in China have warned that the Covid-19 could be even deadlier for patients who catch it again.

According to a report in the New York Post last week, the whistle-blower physicians in Wuhan have found that medically cleared patients have been getting reinfected.

“It’s highly possible to get infected a second time,” said one of the doctors, who declined to be identified.

The doctor added that the virus has “outsmarted all of us”, as he claims that its symptoms do not show for up to 24 days — which contradicts medical information today that the incubation period is two weeks.

He claimed that patients’ test results often come up as false negatives before they are actually diagnosed with the illness.

“It can fool the test kit — there were cases that they found, the CT scan shows both lungs are fully infected but the test came back negative four times,” the whistle-blower said. “The fifth test came back positive.”

The article also reported that some medication used to treat the virus can have negative side-effects on heart tissue, making patients more susceptible to cardiac arrest.

“A few people recovered from the first time by their own immune system, but the meds they use are damaging their heart tissue, and when they get it the second time, the antibody doesn’t help but makes it worse, and they die a sudden death from heart failure,” he added.

In Singapore, one new case of Covid-19 was confirmed on Monday (Feb 24), according to the Ministry of Health. Another two people were discharged.

This brought the total number of cases to 90, of which 53 had fully recovered. /TISG