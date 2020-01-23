WP politicians distribute oranges to residents in multiple wards ahead of CNY

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party (WP) politicians have been distributing oranges to residents in multiple wards ahead of Chinese New Year.

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh led a team of activists and volunteers to distribute oranges to residents and merchants in his Eunos division of Aljunied GRC. Revealing that his team has been distributing oranges to residents for the past eight years, the opposition leader added that his team also engaged calligraphists to provide gifts for residents.

Sharing photos from the outreach that took place on Sunday (19 Jan), Mr Pritam wrote on Facebook:

“For the 8th consecutive year, a few days before the onset of major CNY festivities, the Eunos volunteers and I distribute oranges to residents and merchants in the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC.

- Advertisement -

“Some years back, we engaged calligraphists to pen auspicious characters for residents to hang or stick up at their offices or homes. This has proved quite popular over the years, and it was equally popular yesterday morning!

“For all Singaporeans who celebrate, have a prosperous year ahead along with good health and fortune in the Year of the Rat!”

Happy Chinese New Year ———————————-For the 8th consecutive year, a few days before the onset of major CNY festivities,… Posted by Pritam Singh on Saturday, January 18, 2020

Orange distribution also took place at East Coast GRC. WP Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leon Perera joined fellow party members to distribute oranges to residents in the ward.

Revealing that this is the fifth consecutive year members have distributed oranges to East Coast GRC residents, Mr Perera shared: “Gong Xi Fa Cai! Our fifth year of CNY orange distribution at East Coast GRC…four hours of giving away oranges at the Blk 16 and Blk 58 markets.

“Huge thanks to our tireless volunteers and to the residents we met, for their many smiles and greetings. The positive energy was overwhelming.”

Gong Xi Fa Cai! Our fifth year of CNY orange distribution at East Coast GRC…four hours of giving away oranges at the… Posted by Leon Perera on Friday, January 17, 2020

NCMP Dennis Tan Lip Fong and former NCMP Gerald Giam also distributed oranges to residents in Fengshan SMC – a ward which used to be within East Coast GRC until the 2015 General Election.

Sharing photos of volunteers and members from all walks of life greeting residents and distributing the festive gifts, Mr Giam shared online: “恭喜发财！We enjoyed our 5th year painting Fengshan ORANGE, greeting residents of all races a Happy Lunar New Year and and wishing them good health in the year ahead.

“As before, it was our volunteers who made it all happen! Thank you to all the residents and stallholders who showered us with their own New Year greetings. 新年快乐!”

恭喜发财！We enjoyed our 5th year painting Fengshan ORANGE, greeting residents of all races a Happy Lunar New Year and and… Posted by Gerald Giam 严燕松 on Saturday, January 18, 2020