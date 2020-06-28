They call it “a joke” — The reminder for candidate-public safe distancing

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The recent Government reminder to observe Covid-19 safe distancing measures when interacting with election candidates has been described as “a joke” because the same cannot apply on public transport.

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said on Friday (June 26) that the people should continue to follow safe distancing measures in the run up to the General Election on July 10.

According to a channelnewsasia.com report, the advisory “serves to remind and encourage all members of the public to observe safe distancing measures, to ensure a safe General Election for all”.

It urged the public to avoid physical contact with candidates and their supporters when interacting with them on their walkabouts. “Refrain from shaking hands or engaging in greetings where there is physical contact, such as fist bumps or high fives,” said the ministry.

The public should also maintain a distance of one metre from other individuals, continue to wear face masks and refrain from following or crowding around, added the advisory. When photographs with candidates are being taken, safe distancing should be followed.

The online community found the reminder to be “funny” because the same could not be said for public transport, which could get very crowded during the peak hours. Safe distancing stickers were removed from trains and buses when the country began entering Phase 2 of the relaxation of the circuit breaker restrictions on June 19.

Meanwhile, although the elections have been scheduled for July 10, there are still people who want them postponed to the end of the year.

