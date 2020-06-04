Spotted: Car allegedly takes nearby footpath to avoid gantry at carpark

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a white sedan calculating and succeeding at taking an “alternative route” to exit a carpark has gone viral on social media.

On Wednesday (June 3), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video with the caption, “Driver motorcycle style.” The footage showed the car, presumably a Toyota Prius, backing up from a carpark gantry and maneuvering to a position which enabled the driver to take the nearby footpath to exit the parking area.

The driver narrowly missed a metal barrier as he revved the engine to mount the pavement area before alighting on the other side and onto the road.

Members from the online community quickly discouraged the actions of the driver, commenting that they had the funds to drive a car yet none to pay the carpark charge. Yt Lam noted that if a driver has no exit record, their parking fee will escalate until addressed.

Others observed that it appeared as if the driver has been taking the alternative route often because of the skilful turning and maneuvering.

Strangely enough, the gantry did go up at the end at the same time the vehicle exited the footpath. A few wondered if there was a technical issue which led the driver to find other ways to leave the carpark.

“But why would you do that?” asked Roger Tan who mentioned that there was a button to call the staff if issues arose.

At the end of the day, the case of reckless driving remains. With tracking systems installed at carparks and the corresponding video footage, netizens noted “there is no escape” for the driver.

Meanwhile, the videographer was given special mention for catching the incident on camera, as if knowing the driver’s intentions beforehand. “Police should check on the video guy to collect information,” said John FC.

According to the Road Traffic Act, those found guilty of reckless or dangerous driving could be sentenced with up to one year in jail, a fine up to S$5,000, or both.

