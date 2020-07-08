SDP’s Bryan Lim breaks down after hearing of 74-year-old auntie working as a dishwasher to make ends meet

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Bryan Lim was moved to tears after hearing the plight of 74-year-old Mdm Tan who works as a dishwasher to survive.

Mdm Tan’s story was featured on SDP’s Facebook page on Tuesday (July 7), where she shared it with Mr Lim. Mdm Tan works four hours a day and earns S$32. After deducting her Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions, she doesn’t have enough cash in hand. The auntie mentioned her knees were gradually giving way on top of medical conditions in her stomach. It was elaborated in the video that she tried to apply for social welfare but was rejected because her 50 plus year-old son earns about S$3,000 a month. Mdm Tan does not want to burden her son.

The authorities told her that her son could write in to appeal and request for social welfare; however, he does not know English. The video depicts Bryan trying to comfort her in the beginning when tears were rolling uncontrollably down her cheeks. As she related her plight, he could not help but break down himself.

One of SDP’s proposed schemes is the RISE (Retirement Income Scheme for the Elderly) programme which would help citizens like Mdm Tan by putting S$500 in her pocket every month without her needing to go through tedious application processes for social handouts. “Elderly folks like Mdm Tan should be able to live a dignified life as they have contributed tremendously to nation-building. We should leave no man behind,” said Mr Lim.

Members from the online community agreed with the message, adding the need for a minimum wage to be implemented. Facebook user Tony Koh stood with the RISE programme, commenting that “the budget could support it.” The issue of returning one’s CPF was mentioned among the comments, with Facebook user Azman Nooh saying Mdm Tan is “one drop in the ocean of our greying society and the majority are suffering in silence.” The netizen pointed out there was no need to ask or beg, “just return our CPF.”

