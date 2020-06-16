Netizens call for Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Wei Ling to “ACT. Do some good for the Citizens of Singapore”

- Advertisement -

Following Dr Lee Wei Ling’s Facebook post on Sunday (June 14), comments poured in from netizens asking both her and Lee Hsien Yang to stand for elections against their older brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a very public family dispute, Dr Lee wrote: “On 14 Jun 2017 Yang and I made public our concerns in a Facebook post entitled “What has happened to Lee Kuan Yew’s Values?”

“We stated that “We do not trust Hsien Loong as a brother or as a leader. We have lost confidence in him.” “ she added.

Dr Lee continued: “Events since then have only served to reinforce our view”.

With more than 2,400 people reacting to the post, most of the 343 comments called for Dr Lee and the younger Mr Lee to stand in the upcoming elections, against their older brother Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Netizens called for the two younger siblings to “guide our nation back to the Lee Kuan Yew’s values that you talked about” and to “help Singaporeans”.

In her Facebook post, Dr Lee made reference to a document published three years ago on June 14, 2017, undersigned by both herself and younger brother Lee Hsien Yang.

“A public statement by Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang: We have no confidence in PM Lee Hsien Loong and are worried about Singapore’s future”, they titled the document.

The coming general election must be held by April 14 next year, but activists and observers expect the election to be called in a matter of weeks, citing recent signals from PAP leaders.

In a TV interview, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, unveiled a fourth stimulus package aimed at curbing job losses, and said “elections are coming nearer by the day”.