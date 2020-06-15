Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang take to Facebook to denounce Lee Hsien Loong again

- Advertisement -

Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang both took to social media once again to publicly denounce their older brother, Lee Hsien Loong.

In a Facebook post, Dr Lee Wei Ling shared a photo of herself and Lee Hsien Yang when they were children.

She wrote: “On 14 Jun 2017 Yang and I made public our concerns in a Facebook post entitled “What has happened to Lee Kuan Yew’s Values?” “

Dr Lee continued: “We stated that “We do not trust Hsien Loong as a brother or as a leader. We have lost confidence in him.” “

“Events since then have only served to reinforce our view”, she wrote.

Her Facebook post was shared by the younger Mr Lee as well.

The dispute between the Lee siblings came to a head when older brother Prime Minister Lee was accused of abusing his power to preserve their family home against their father’s willed desire to demolish the house on 38 Oxley Road.

Three years since her initial post on June 14, 2017, Dr Lee once again made reference to a 6-page document written by herself and Mr Lee, the Joint Executors and Trustees of the Estate of Lee Kuan Yew.

In that document, the two younger Lee siblings write that: “Since the

passing of Lee Kuan Yew, on 23 March 2015, we have felt threatened by Hsien

Loong’s misuse of his position and influence over the Singapore government and its

agencies to drive his personal agenda”. /TISG