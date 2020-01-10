Kylie Jenner donated USD$1 million to the Australian wildfires after wearing mink on Instagram

- Advertisement -

The reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner donated USD$1 million toward fighting the Australian fires.

Kylie donated after she received backlash for saying she was heartbroken over the animals that died in the fires after she wore mink slippers the next day.

It is a tough start of the year for Australia as the country is burning because of a series of devastating fires that left its citizens and wildlife in serious danger.

One billion animals have died with a reported 25 citizens losing their lives to the fire which may last for at least one to two months. Across the world, everyone is figuring out how to help with some celebrities chipping in.

- Advertisement -

Billionaire Kylie Jenner is one of the most recent celebrities to talk about the fire, posting an Instagram Story about endangered wildlife. In the post, she wrote that over half a billion animals were killed in Australia and it broke her heart.

Though she sounded like she was concerned about the animals, the next photo showed Kylie wearing $USD1,480 mink-fur Louis Vuitton slippers. It is made from an actual animal that prompted netizens to call Kylie out for hypocrisy.

In response to the negative feedback, Kylie made a generous USD$1 million donations toward the various relief efforts helping to fight the Australian fires.

An insider tells People that Kylie’s choice of photos was a mistake and that she wants people to know that she cares about what Australia is going through.

The insider says the post was completely unintentional adding that Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief toward the devastation the fires have caused.

Besides Kylie, her sister Kim Kardashian also received backlash for a lack of support toward Australia. It is reported that she received backlash online after tweeting that climate change is real.

In a since-deleted tweet, a netizen wrote that nothing gets him more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenner talk about climate change/wildlife & not donate even a penny.

In response, Kim said that nothing gets her more heated than to see people who think they know what they donated to and to think that they have to publicise everything.

Khloe Kardashian defended Kim on Twitter saying that good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention.

She continued saying they need not be boastful about their donations. She then said it is good to be boastful to teach others how they may be able to help altogether.

Kim retweeted the reply.