Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji among stars that attend first script reading for upcoming tvN romance drama

Psycho But It’s Okay (working title), a new romance drama by tvN just revealed the stars who went for the first script reading. The drama is reportedly a ‘healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy’. Psycho But It’s Okay is about the relationship between a worker at a psychiatric ward and a storybook writer. They have no time for love and never knew love. The pair started to heal each other’s emotional wounds upon meeting each other.

Stars that attended the script reading included Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, Park Gyu Young, Kim Joo Heon, Kim Chang Wan, Kim Mi Kyung, Jang Young Nam, Lee Eol, Kang Ki Doong, Park Jin Joo and Jang Gyuri. Park Shin Woo, the director of the show said that he will do his best to help each actor portray their roles openly and artistically. He hopes that the drama can be created together.

Actor Kim Soo Hyun did an outstanding job with his performance as Moon Kang Tae who had to earn for his family after his parents died leaving he and his brother alone in this world. Seo Ye Ji impressed everyone with her character Go Moon Young who is a popular children’s book author suffering from an antisocial personality disorder. The producers of the show said that the session was fun-filled and romantic thanks to the great acting of the cast who played their characters well.

Everyone involved is working hard to film so viewers are asked to anticipate for the drama. The behind-the-scenes video of the reading showed the main actors playing their roles well. Oh Jung Se will be playing Moon Sang Tae, Moon Kang Tae’s autistic older brother. Moon Sang Tae is also a fan of Go Moon Young’s books. Actress Park Gyu Young will be starring as psychiatric nurse Nam Joo Ri.

The drama series will premiere in June. /TISG