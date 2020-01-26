Justin Bieber to build ‘affair-proof marriage’ by reading self-help book

- Advertisement -

Pop singer Justin Bieber wed his sweetheart Hailey Baldwin two years ago and in making an effort to have a good marriage, he has turned to a Christian self-help book that gives advice on how to keep a marriage ‘affair-proof’.

The 25-year-old Yummy singer shared on his Instagram stories on January 22, his current reading ‘essentials’. The book that he is reading is written by Willard Hartley and it is called His Needs, Her Needs: Building An Affair-Proof Marriage. Bieber and his wife have been wed since September 2018.

The book teaches couples how to care for their partner with 10 important needs such as admiration, affection, an attractive spouse, conversation, domestic support, family commitment, financial support, honesty and openness, recreational companionship, and sexual fulfilment, according to the book’s Amazon listing.

Willard, a clinical psychologist and marriage counsellor teaches the reader to ensure the marriage is “affair-proof”. The Bible was also among Bieber’s reading list as well as Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter by Liz Wiseman and Greg McKeown.

In September 2019, Bieber revealed how he used heavy drugs and was abusive in past relationships in an Instagram post. He met Baldwin in 2009 and started going out in 2015 but broke up the following year.

The couple reunited in June 2018 where Bieber proposed the following month. Bieber and Baldwin then got married in a New York City courthouse on September 13.

In Bieber’s upcoming documentary Seasons, the focus will be on their relationship. It is debuting on YouTube on January 27, 2020.

New episodes will be released every Monday and Tuesday at 12 pm on YouTube for free with ads.

Baldwin says in the teaser trailer that there is a lot of stress that people don’t see.

Seasons is a 10-part documentary that will show Bieber’s marriage to Baldwin and a glimpse of the singer’s 2017 breakdown that caused the cancellation of his Purpose world tour and a three-year break from touring.

The couple got married for the second time last year in South Carolina.

A trailer for Seasons showed the 154 guests on their September 30, 2019, wedding.

The couple has gone through ups and downs in their marriage and yet they are still doing well. For 2020, Bieber is releasing new music and touring while Baldwin is rocking it on the red carpet. Here is hoping that things continue to stay great for the pair. /TISG