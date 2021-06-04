Hailey Bieber is tired of judgmental comments

- Advertisement -

Hailey Rhode Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber is tired of people trying to tell her how she should live her own life. Speaking to Insecure actor Yvonne Orji, Bieber spoke about the many judgmental comments she receives on social media from Christians who tell her she sets a “bad example” for others in the community. “I’ve met Christian people that are just super judgmental and made me feel like I’m a bad person because I don’t live my life the way they think I should live my life,” she shared with Orji on her YouTube channel, according to Buzzfeed.

According to Bieber, her haters’ comments made her feel “weird about posting certain photos of [herself]” on social media because she would then ask herself, ‘Am I doing something wrong? [Or] am I setting a bad example?’ because “people in the church [would] see this.” She added, “And the reality is – no.” Bieber noted that practising Christianity has been a big part of her and her husband’s marriage.

“They ask me all the time, ‘What would you say is the biggest thing in your relationship? You guys are really happy,'” said Bieber. “And I’m like, ‘It’s our faith.’ It’s what we believe in. If we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t even be here. We wouldn’t even be together.” The model continues to trust her own instincts when it comes to her faith. She understands that no one has the right to judge her, especially since they’ve never spent a day in her shoes.

- Advertisement -

Born on November 22, 1996, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber is an American model, media personality, and socialite. Baldwin trained as a ballet dancer, but her dancing career ended due to an injury. She has been featured in major ads for Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. Baldwin is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin. She is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber, and lives in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg