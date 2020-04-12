Justin Bieber shares how blessed he is during lockdown, faces backlash from netizens

- Advertisement -

No matter what social status you are, the COVID-19 outbreak might still affect you. For Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Baldwin and her best friend Kendall Jenner, being rich helps when it comes to quarantine, as they shared during an Instagram Live video. While sharing his life from his posh Beverly Hills home, the Baby singer spoke about how blessed they were as there are a lot of people who are in a bad situation.

He continued saying that obviously they have worked hard to be where they are so they cannot feel bad for the things they own. Bieber said he feels bad for people who are not in a privileged position. He added that they should take the time to acknowledge that there are people who are crippling.

Jenner responded that she does feel blessed and thinks about that all the time. Sam Stryker, a netizen was not happy, tweeting that Bieber had worms for brains. Another one, JoshCharles_21 sarcastically wrote thanking God that Bieber and the likes were acknowledging us and that he was so grateful. He added that his debts were gone suddenly and he was no longer unemployed.

Ethanharv talked about Jenner’s Live for Now Pepsi campaign that was removed a day after it was released in 2017 as it received negative reception because it imitated imagery from the Black Lives Matter campaign.

One netizen, Oreosforsel wrote that both Hailey and Kendall were born into a ‘mad rich family’ while marcer14 said sarcastically that she feels so much better now thanks to Bieber.

Jenner shared with her friends that she was in her favourite place on earth. It is her newly renovated West Hollywood home. Speaking about her time in isolation, she said she is trying to stay off screens.

Even though she has not seen her family, her friend Tiffany is in quarantine with her. Tiffany had stayed with her for a week before the outbreak happened. Jenner shared that they go for safe walks every morning with social distancing in mind.

Her latest hobby is now tie-dying as well as painting and reading. Jenner’s latest read is a book called Many Lives, Many Masters: The True Story of a Prominent Psychiatrist, His Young Patient, and the Past-Life Therapy That Changed Both Their Lives and Only Love Is Real: A Story of Soulmates Reunited by the author, Brian Weiss.

On Instagram Live, Jenner shared old photos from a 2015 trip to Coachellla. Bieber, Hailey and Jenner had flown to the music festival via private jet. Bieber joked that he landed the plane but the pilot did most of it. /TISG