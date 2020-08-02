Jennifer Aniston admits that she had her reservations about Brad Pitt after their wedding

- Advertisement -

It has been two decades since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston walked down the aisle and got married. The couple exchanged their vows at a gorgeous cliff-top ceremony on July 29, 2000. The ceremony was an intimate one. Based on the details that were eventually made public, the wedding was a fairytale-like one. It featured a gospel choir, fireworks, lavish champagne and more, with the price tag costing more than USD 1 million.

Although the celebrity couple looked smitten following the wedding, Jennifer admitted that she was not sure about Brad Pitt and their relationship. Speaking to W magazine in Feburary 2003, the Friends star said that she was unsure of calling Brad as the love of her life. The actress said that the now-former couple shared something special. “Is he the love of my life? I think you’re always sort of wondering, ‘Are you the love of my life?’ I mean, I don’t know,” she said at the time. “I’ve never been someone who says, ‘He’s the love of my life.’ He’s certainly a big love in my life,” the actress added.

Three years after that, Jennifer and Brad called it quits. Despite not being spotted together anymore since their split, the pair let bygones be bygones when they crossed paths publically at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. Jennifer and Brad broke the internet when they reunited in the backstage of SAG Awards 2020. An insider told People around the time of their run-in that they are just friends. “Jen was happy for Brad. They congratulated each other and that was it,” the insider said. However, they clarified that Jen and Brad are “not dating.”

- Advertisement -

It was reported that Brad and Jennifer split because Brad was seeing his co-star at the time, Angelina Jolie while they filmed Mr and Mrs Smith. After Jennifer and Brad parted ways, Brad got involved with Angelina and they got married. The couple adopted children and they also had children of their own. Brad and Angelina’s relationship did not work out eventually. As for Jennifer, there is no news on who she is currently dating. /TISG