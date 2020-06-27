Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh confirmed for new drama

- Advertisement -

The lineup for the upcoming JTBC drama Run On has been confirmed! Im Siwan, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, Kang Tae Oh and Shin Se Kyung are set to be part of the drama.

Im Siwan plays Ki Sun Kyum, a renowned short-distance track and field athlete of the national team who quits after a life-changing moment. He meets Oh Mi Joo (played by Shin Se Kyung) and the encounter opens his eyes to a new world he has never known as a runner.

As for Oh Mi Joo, she becomes reliant on Ki Sun Kyum when they fatefully meet. Sooyoung stars as sports agency CEO Seo Dan Ah and Kang Tae Oh plays art student Lee Young Hwa. Seo Dan Ah is pushed down the order of successors for being female even though she is the only child of Seomyung Group. Dan Ah does everything she can to become perfect to regain what is rightfully hers. She encounters Lee Young Hwa while living her competitive life and Young Hwa is a charming art student who is well-known in school.

His hobbies include hanging out in the streets to draw or watch movies in a comfortable place and draw croquis. He meets Seo Dan Ah one day and she asked him to draw for her. He soon becomes intrigued by her. The producers shared, “‘Run On’ will tell the story of two characters, who previously lived in completely different worlds, as they meet each other and grow, break the mould they had confined themselves to, and influence and love one another.”

“I hope that the drama will provide viewers with some time to think about the language and method of communication through which we convey our sincere thoughts. Popular actors Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, Kang Tae Oh, and more, who have acting skills as well as an impressive presence, will communicate with the viewers through this unique romance drama during the latter half of the year. We ask for your interest and anticipation,” the producers added.

Run On will premiere in the second half of the year. /TISG