Godfrey Gao’s girlfriend breaks silence on his death with Instagram post

- Advertisement -

Just before the clock struck to usher in the New Year, the late actor Godfrey Gao’s girlfriend broke her silence on his death with an Instagram post.

Bella Su, a 23-year-old influencer, wrote in Chinese. She said Gao was heaven’s most wonderful gift to her and she thanked him for everything he taught her. She added that she had experienced fullness in her life and from now on would carry his light and his eternal love and that they would never part.

Gao, a Taiwanese Canadian model-actor, died last November after collapsing during the filming of a Chinese sports variety series titled Chase Me. He was 35.

Su added in English that his love made her life whole and that they would never be apart through their love. In a tribute to Gao, she said that whatever they are, they will always collide.

- Advertisement -

The beauty thanked everyone for the love and support she had received, saying that she would be strong for them. She also expressed the hope that she would be given time and space for her life to be on track once more.

The Instagram post was with three photos, including two of Gao and Su. One showed the couple against the background of a sunset and the other showed them skiing.

It is reported that Gao had intended to propose to Su at a dinner with their parents on Nov 27. But he died a day before that.

During the whole of Gao’s funeral in Taiwan, Su was his side with his family. She had also accompanied his family to claim the body from China.

Su’s Instagram account was made private after Gao’s death but is now public again.